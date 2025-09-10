C&S centenary: Erelu Dosumu sings at Seraphim land

Erelu Abiola Dosumu, the ceremonial queen mother of Lagos State, on Tuesday rendered worship songs at the Seraphim land to felicitate with Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) members on the church’s centenary celebrations.

The songs, which thrilled the worshippers, was to appreciate God at the event that was held at the C&S prayer ground Maba, Ogun State.

Dosumu, a socialite and special guest at the event, who holds the traditional title Kuti of Lagos.

When she was called for her good will message, she got on the podium in elegance, and rendered songs that captivated everyone at the Seraphim land.

She praised God for the life of the church and the people of Nigeria.

Also Read

She sang that the God of Seraphim should bestow upon the country and the African continent uncommon peace to steer its transformation in every facet.

According to Dosumu, the spirit of Baba Aladura and Founder of the C&S body, Moses Orimolade, had birthed togetherness into the nation’s polity.

She said: “The same grace that has continued to energise the followers over the years shall be the lot of the nation’s leaders to enable them to succeed.

“Our journey on earth is to worship God.

“Other engagements might not be meaningful to God.”

The Lagos socialite described the feast as a celebration of gratitude to God.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']