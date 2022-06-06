Crystal Palace ‘seriously’ interested in Super Eagles Aribo

Crystal Palace has become “seriously interested” in a move for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report.

The 25-year-old has become a key figure at Ibrox under both Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Aribo played a huge part in the Scottish side’s league title in 2020-21 as well as their run to the Europa League final last season.

Aribo was utilised across a variety of roles in midfield and the forward line during the 2021-22 campaign, in which he managed to score nine goals and register eight assists in 57 appearances for the club across all competitions.

As a result of his form, interest in the Nigeria international has increased south of the border, with Premier League outfit Palace said to hold a “serious interest” in signing Aribo this summer, according to The Athletic.

The report claimed that Aribo is one of the few key stars at Rangers that could be sold this summer in order to generate significant funds to reinvest into this summer’s transfer budget, with the midfielder one of several players entering the final 12 months of his contract at Ibrox in the coming weeks.

Were Aribo to make the move to the Eagles, he would be competing with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze for a place in Patrick Vieira’s starting 11 next season, although the former is also entering the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park this summer.