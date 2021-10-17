Crystal Palace receive major Eze, Ferguson news

Eberechi Eze is in line for a Crystal Palace playing return next week.

Eze, 23, has made huge progress since an Achilles injury amid fears he could be out until 2022.

But he is now doing ball work and may play against Newcastle next Saturday, says The Sun.

Back in May Eze’s former Crystal Palace teammate Andros Townsend recalled the moment the injury happened in a light training session.

Palace may also have Nathan Ferguson, 21, back this month. The former West Brom right-back has been plagued by knee trouble.

The Eagles have had an indifferent start to the season with just one win from their opening seven Premier League games.

New boss Patrick Vieira has overseen a host of arrivals and departures as the club look to move on from Roy Hodgson’s time as manager.