Crystal Palace have received a huge injury boost for the Premier League opener against Southampton on Saturday with the news that Eberechi Eze is back in training.

The 22-year-old made the move to Selhurst Park this summer from QPR for £16 million, potentially rising to around £20 million.

Eze suffered a groin injury during the pre-season friendly against Charlton at the end of August, meaning he was forced to pull out of the England Under-21 squad for their clashes against Kosovo and Austria over the last week.

However, the young attacker has returned to training this week with Crystal Palace facing a tough challenge to open their Premier League season.

Whether he is available for the starting XI will likely be answered by Roy Hodgson on Friday afternoon during his pre-match press conference, but to have Eze back in training will certainly be a big boost.