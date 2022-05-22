Crystal Palace plot Joe Aribo summer swoop

Crystal Palace is reportedly interested in signing Rangers‘ Nigerian midfielder, Joe Aribo.

That is according to a report from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who claimed the Eagles have identified the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher in his latest column.

Crook claimed that Palace boss, Vieira is a big admirer of Aribo, with the player fitting the Eagles’ policy of recruiting up-and-coming young players.

As per the report, it is also said that Vieira rates the 25-year-old’s versatility and believes he would be a huge asset.

After witnessing his impressive performance for Rangers on the big stage that is the Europa League Final, Palace fans will surely be ecstatic at Vieira’s reported admiration for the versatile Nigeria international.

With his eight goals and six assists in the Scottish Premiership, the Palace faithful will surely be pondering the prospect of what could be a fruitful partnership between Zaha and Aribo.

Despite his emphatic return of 13 goals and one assist in 32 Premier League appearances, Zaha has not been afforded too many direct opportunities, having only missed four big chances all season.

His average passes received total of 66.7% is low considering his position and talismanic presence in the Palace set-up, so in what is a scary admission – Zaha could easily surpass his 13 league goals with the arrival of a selfless and versatile player like Aribo.

The Nigerian brings composure, creativity and defensive stability for Rangers, and can do the same for Vieira’s side, with his average of 8.80 passes under pressure, 0.49 goal-creating actions and 3.42 tackles and interceptions per 90 emphasising his well-roundedness.

As per FotMob, Aribo is listed as a player who is capable of occupying six positions on the pitch, essentially able to play anywhere across the attack or midfield.

Vieira is eyeing a move for the £9m-rated star who is capable of a “tangfastic” goal. This would be a perfect signing for Palace, particularly in the wake of Gallagher’s uncertain future at Selhurst Park.