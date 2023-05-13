Crystal Palace open talks over new Olise deal

Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks with Michael Olise over a new contract.

Olise has been a regular feature in the Palace side this season, starting 28 of his 34 Premier League appearances.

The Frenchman has registered nine assists in the top flight this season – six more than the next-best Palace player.

Olise has also chipped in with two goals, and his performances this season have made the Palace hierarchy take notice.

According to Football Insider, the Eagles want to secure Olise’s long-term future at the club and as a result, they are preparing to offer him a new contract.

The 21-year-old still has three years left to run on his current deal, but Palace are keen to tie him down to an improved contract as they look to fend off interest.

Olise has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are changing the way they approach the transfer market.

Rather than completing high-profile signings, the French giants are looking to recruit up-and-coming talents.

With Lionel Messi expected to leave PSG at the end of the season, a recent report claimed that Olise has been lined up as a potential candidate to replace the Argentine.

The French champions have been monitoring Olise’s progress at Selhurst Park this season, and they are currently weighing up whether to make a bid.

With PSG considering a summer move, Palace are prepared to offer Olise a substantial pay rise to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

Olise, who has made two appearances for the France under-21 side, joined Palace in the summer of 2021 from Reading, where he registered seven goals and 14 assists in 74 games.

Since completing his move to Palace, the winger has made 68 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 17 assists.