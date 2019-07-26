Crystal Palace have signed Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew on a three-year deal.

Ayew, 27, spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park following Swansea’s relegation from the Premier League.

The fee is thought to be around £2.5 million with add-ons for the Ghana international, who scored twice in 25 appearances for Palace last season.

“I am very happy to have returned. I really enjoyed myself last season,” he said.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson said Ayew had “played his part in the club securing its highest Premier League points tally in the last campaign”.

The 58-cap international signed for Swansea from Aston Villa in January 2017.

He scored 12 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions before signing the season-long deal with Palace last summer.