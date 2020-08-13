Crystal Palace remain interested in signing QPR winger Eberechi Eze.

Palace had a bid worth around £12 million rejected last month as QPR value the 22-year old at £20 million.

West Ham have discussed the possibility of using striker Jordan Hugill as a makeweight in any deal, while Newcastle United and Leeds United have also expressed interest.

Palace have been discussing a number of wingers as they consider all options for the England U21 star.

Eze, who started his career with QPR, enjoyed a superb season in 2019-20, scoring 14 goals in the Championship.

Manager Mark Warburton will be desperate to hang on to Eze, who finished just one goal behind teammates Hugill and Nahki Wells in the scorers list.