Crystal Palace, Fulham make Chuba Akpom enquiries

Crystal Palace and Fulham have reportedly enquired about the availability of Ajax striker Chuba Akpom.

The 28-year-old earned a summer move to the Dutch giants after scoring 28 goals in 38 Championship appearances for Middlesbrough last term.

As a result, Akpom finished as the highest scorer in the second tier, helping him earn the Championship Player of the Season award.

The forward struggled to make an immediate impact in the early stages of his Ajax career, starting just one of his first five Eredivisie appearances.

However, since John van’t Schip arrived in the Ajax dugout, Akpom has experienced an upturn in fortunes, scoring five goals in his last four league games.

Although Akpom is starting to find his feet in the Netherlands, a failure to land a consistent starting place has led to speculation about a possible return to England.

According to TEAMtalk, Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Fulham are both showing an interest in signing the former Arsenal man.

The report claimed the two London clubs have already made enquiries about the player’s availability, as they weigh up on whether to pursue a deal in the new year.

After failing to land a new striker in the summer, Roy Hodgson is bringing in reinforcements in the winter transfer window, especially with Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew in the final year of their respective deals.

Fulham, meanwhile, are still searching for Aleksandar Mitrovic’s replacement after the Serbia international swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Akpom, who has not played in the English top flight since 2015, is believed to be open to the prospect of joining a Premier League club.

There is also thought to be interest from Everton, Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United, who are all thought to be monitoring the player’s situation.

With Akpom under contract until 2028, Ajax are unlikely to consider a permanent exit, but they could entertain a potential loan deal.