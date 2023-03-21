Crystal Palace confirm Roy Hodgson appointment

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Roy Hodgson has been re-appointed as the club’s manager until the end of the season.



The Eagles sacked Patrick Vieira last week following a 12-game winless run, as Under-21s manager Paddy McCarthy took charge for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal.



Vieira was hired to replace the long-serving Hodgson in the summer of 2021, but rumours quickly swirled around a return to Selhurst Park for the 75-year-old.



On Tuesday morning, the Eagles confirmed that Hodgson had returned to the dugout on a short-term deal until the end of the season, as youth team coach McCarthy joins the first-team ranks.



“Roy Hodgson has been appointed manager of Crystal Palace F.C. until the end of the season, with Paddy McCarthy taking the role as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will remain in his position as goalkeeping coach,” a statement read.



Hodgson previously took the reins at Selhurst Park between 2017 and 2021, departing with a record of 54 wins, 36 draws and 72 defeats from 162 games at the helm.



“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around,” Hodgson told cpfc.co.uk.



“Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status. Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”



Hodgson takes over with the Eagles lying 12th in the Premier League table, just three points clear of the relegation zone as they search for their first win since beating Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.



Palace have lost each of their last four Premier League matches – scoring just one goal in that time – and Hodgson’s first game back in charge will come at home to Leicester City on April 1 following the international break.



Chairman Steve Parish added: “I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club. We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”



After leaving Palace in 2021, Hodgson served as Watford manager for the second half of the 2021-22 season, but he was unsuccessful in his efforts to keep the Hornets in the Premier League.



The 75-year-old has also been in charge of England, Liverpool, Switzerland, Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Finland, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion among others during a lengthy managerial career.