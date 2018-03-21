Crown FC supporters passionate not ruffians — Management

The Director of Administration, Crown FC of Ogbomoso, Kunle Oyeleye, has debunked the accusation that the team’s supporters are ruffians, insisting that they were passionate supporters.

Oyeleye made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos while previewing the activities of the team for the 2017/2017 Bet9ja Nigeria National league.

The administrator was responding to claims that some cross section of the clubs supporters are unruly which led to the clamp down of the stadium last season.

Oyeleye said that the team’s supporters were very passionate about the club, adding that some underlining effects also contributed to fans trouble at match venues.

He said: “Crown FC supporters are passionate supporters and not radicals or ruffians. They are always there to give their darling team the needed support.

“The type of crowd witnessed in the Soun of Ogbomoso Stadium is quite different from what is being experienced at other centres. Maybe there may be some exception which is the situation all over.

“The fans always troop out in their numbers to support the team which they deserve credit for. On many occasions, there are other factors that can lead to crowd trouble which includes incitements.

“There are also other underlining problems such as poor officiating which could lead to violence; but we are always frowning at violence whatever the case may be.’’

Oyeleye said that sometimes some people might sponsor fracas in the stadium to discredit the home team, an act which the club also frowned at.

He said: “Sometimes, some visiting fans also sponsor crisis in the stadium for their own selfish interests, which may not even be known to the home team.

“Sometimes too, wining at all cost mentality is a great disservice to our games. An act whereby a team will want to win by all means which may cause disaffections.

“We are on course of re-orientation of our esteemed fans on the need to keep it cool during league matches.

“We are also making frantic efforts at bringing all the stakeholders together to fashion a roadmap for the team’s preparation in the NNL.’’

Oyeleye said the club would engage some new players to fortify the team for the 2017/2018 season in order to try luck at gaining promotion to the elite division.

He said: “We have a unique recruitment style which has been helpful in the past and that is the reason for having many exports from our clubs doing well elsewhere.

“We will maintain our recruitment style of going for the best players which has seen us beat many NPFL teams in FA Cup. The records are there for everybody.

“We are not afraid of any team, it’s a tradition we have been maintaining since 10 years ago. There is no time we lacked exceptional players.

“I must also appreciate the efforts of our amiable Governor Abiola Ajimobi for his efforts over this club. It takes a committed governor to do that.’’

NAN reports that Crown FC of Ogbomoso will be campaigning in the Southern Conference of the abridged league Group B2.

The teams in the league include: Ikorodu United, Nnewi United, Papilo FC, Osun United, Remo Stars FC, Delta Force, Dynamite Stars FC and Delta Stars.

Crown FC defeated Shooting Stars of Ibadan 4-2 in a Pre-season friendly played on Tuesday at the Soun of Ogbomosho Stadium, while the Commissioner for Sports in Oyo State, Abayomi Oke, watched from the stands.