Sterling Bank Plc has donated N25 million as part of a partnership between Giving.ng, a crowd-funding platform, and Netcore Solutions, a technology company, to raise N1 billion to assist frontline health professionals.

Peju Ibekwe, Project Manager, Giving.ng, said on Friday in Lagos that some spirited individuals also donated N2 million, bringing the amount raised so far to N27 million.

Ibekwe said the partnership sought to improve the efficiency of Giving.ng’s crowd-funding efforts, while Netcore Solutions would support the process with its high powered technology services.

Ibekwe said during the fund-raising, which would last for 12 months, Netcore Solutions would partner with Giving.ng on automation of its donor engagement, fundraising campaign, reporting processes and personnel training.

She said in a statement: “Giving.ng will get unlimited access to Netcore’s AI-Powered email platform and will be able to develop necessary campaigns that engage donors and relevant corporates.

“In addition, the team at Netcore Solutions will invest their time to enhance the impact of ongoing and new projects that will be initiated by Giving.ng.”

Netcore’s Country Manager Africa, Nisham Chhabra, said Netcore Solutions was proud to support Giving.ng with its fundraising effort, especially at a crucial time such as this one.

Chhabra said in addition to making Netcore platform available, experts would volunteer their time and effort to support Giving.ng’s crowd-funding campaigns.

He said the organisation had realised that COVID-19 pandemic would be critical and organisations such as Giving.ng would lead efforts to raise funds to help minimise the impact.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Giving.ng is a crowd sourcing platform dedicated to the building of local and international partnerships to create lasting social impact, reduce poverty and leverage a better world.