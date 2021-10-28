Cross’s nude video: Why intentional mistakes will go up — TBoss

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, TBoss, has said there will be an increase in the rate of intentional mistakes on social media because there are no repercussions.

Though TBoss didn’t mention these intentional mistakes, but her comment comes after Cross’s nude video.

Recall that another housemate of the Big Brother Naija, Cross, said mistakingly posted his nude video on Snapchat on Wednesday.

TBoss said: There are mistakes and then there are intentional mistakes.

“And the rate of these ridiculous intentional mistakes are about to increase…you know why? Because there ‘re no repercussions. None at all.

“If only there were…”