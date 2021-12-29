Crossover Night: FCTA insists on 50% hall capacity for worship centres

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has insisted that all religious and social gatherings must be limited to 50 per cent of the hall capacity to prevent further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, said this in Abuja.

He spoke in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday.

Attah urged worship centres planning an elaborate new year eve religious ritual, popularly called crossover night, to adhere strictly to the recommended preventive measures and health guidelines.

The ministerial aide, who noted that the surge in new cases of COVID-19 was alarming, said the FCT Administration would not fold its arms and watch people jeopardise its efforts at curbing the disease.

He also said that the ban on nightclubs and other social gatherings, where physical distancing and non pharmaceutical protocols could not be achieved, remained in force.

He disclosed that on December 26 alone, the city recorded an alarmingly disturbing 806 new cases, while on December 27, the new cases were 57.

He said that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, and Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, had on different occasions met with religious leaders and other stakeholders to ensure synergy in fighting the deadly pandemic.

Attah, who said the Ministers had reiterated their commitments to keep Abuja safe and secure, appealed to religious leaders and residents to ensure complete compliance with all the COVID-19 guidelines.

He said an enforcement team would be mobilised to track down violators who would be made to face the laws of the land.

He added that the administration would continue to ensure a healthy and prosperous capital city that was free from diseases and all manner of anti human elements in the new year.