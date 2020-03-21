Cross Rivers to hold LG poll despite Coronavirus fears

Despite fears over the possible spread of Coronavirus, the Cross Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission has decided to hold local government election on March 28.

The election announcement was made at a time the Independent National Electoral Commission postponed the Senatorial Elections that scheduled to hold in Plateau, Bayelsa and Imo states.

CROSIEC in a notice dated March 20, which was signed by CROSIEC Chairman, Dr. Mike Ushike, said accreditation and voting start by 8am and close by 3pm to give room for collation.

Ushike urged security agencies to maintain adequate security throughout the period.