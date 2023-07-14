Cross River, UN inaugurate resource centre for women in politics

828 828

The Cross River Ministry of Women Affairs in partnership with the UN Women has inaugurated a zonal resource centre for women in politics in the state.

The inauguration which took place at the premises of the Ministry of Women Affairs in Calabar Friday was witnessed by dignitaries and representatives from various organisations.

Inaugurating the centre, the Wife of the state governor, Eyoawan Otu, highlighted the importance of empowering women in politics and leadership roles.

Represented by her Special Assistant on Religious Affairs, Ms Odo Bassey, Otu underscored the importance of men supporting the effective and equitable participation of women in governance.

“Government at all levels need to prioritise the five C’s for women, which includes Confidence by training and mentoring, Candidate Selection which involves a quota system for balance and Culture which harps on zero tolerance for sexism.

“Others include Cash which highlights the provision of funding for women and Child Care which underscores the importance of changing the long hours’ culture in politics and providing childcare facilities,” she asserted.

Similarly, Lansana Wonneh, Deputy County Representative, UN Women, Nigeria, said the United Nations had been in the forefront of global efforts to promote gender equality and women empowerment.

Wonneh emphasised that its collaboration with the ministry of women affairs signified its shared commitment towards advancing women’s participation in politics.

He lauded the ministry for the modest initiative, urging it to promote generational equality as well as gender equality.

On her part, Dr Asabe Bashir, Director-General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), said the resource centre would serve as a hub for capacity building and networking for women interested in pursuing political careers.

“This centre is the second established in the country, the first being the Maryam Babangida Women Development Centre.

“The choice of Cross River is due to the active participation of its women in politics and the hospitality of the people of the state,” she said.