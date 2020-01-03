The Cross River Starts Government has given a seven-day ultimatum to traders on illegal structures along major streets in Calabar to relocate their businesses to Watt or Marian markets or face demolition.

The state Commissioner for the Environment, Mfon Bassey, gave the ultimatum on Friday in Calabar during an inspection tour from the NIPOST office in Calabar down to Watt Market in view of clearing the hawking activities on the pedestrian way that impeded free flow of persons and vehicles.

While addressing the hawkers at different points, Bassey said the state government was committed to a clean and green environment, hence the need to relocate all road side sellers back to the markets.

He told the hawkers that the ministry had earlier issued an ultimatum on December 27, 2019, asking them to remove all illegal structures, shanties and containers from the road side.

He said structures on drainages should be removed also to allow for a free flow of water when the rains come.

Bassey said the exercise was to ensure a more organised Calabar and prevent flooding during the rainy season.

He added that defaulters of the notice given would face stiffer sanctions and demolition of their structures.

At the Stadium junction where commercial drivers had formed an illegal park on the walkway and verge opposite the stadium, the commissioner ordered them to relocate from the spot forthwith.

Bassey said: “This move is to ensure a clean and green Calabar free of illegal structures that is militating against the government’s effort of making the city better.

“Under my leadership as commissioner, the state will witness an atmosphere of beauty and a warm serenity that would be attractive to investors and to promote the industrialisation drive of Governor Ben Ayade.”