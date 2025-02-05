Cross River takes electricity to rural communities

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has taken delivery of 10,000 solar home systems to power remote communities across the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nsa Gill, said the solar systems—comprising solar panels, charging ports, radio systems, and fans—are designed to provide reliable electricity to areas beyond the reach of traditional grid infrastructure.

Director General of the Cross River State Electrification Agency, Francis Ekpo,who received the shipment on behalf of government, described the development as a major milestone in the state’s push for rural electrification.

He called the initiative a game-changer for rural development, particularly for communities in hard-to-reach areas.

“This is an exciting moment as we begin to implement one of the governor’s key visions—electrifying 10,000 homes. Today, we are offloading the solar home systems that will soon be distributed to communities in need,” Ekpo stated.

He further highlighted that the initiative is in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Office in Abuja, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to sustainable energy.

The solar home systems are expected to enhance the quality of life for residents by providing lighting, communication access, and power for small appliances. Ekpo added:

“These systems come fully equipped with solar panels, radio systems, fan units, and charging ports.”

“Distribution will commence in the coming days after we complete assessments in various communities.”

A dedicated team is currently conducting on-the-ground assessments to ensure a fair and need-based distribution, free from political influence. The deployment will prioritize the most underserved communities, ensuring that those in greatest need benefit first.

The solar-powered initiative is part of the State Government’s broader commitment to renewable energy and rural development as it marks a significant step towards bridging the energy gap, fostering socio-economic growth, and improving energy access for residents in rural areas.

The project is expected to leave a lasting impact, bringing light, economic opportunities, and a higher standard of living to some of the state’s most disadvantaged communities.

