Cross River suffering from serious deficits — Gov. Otu

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has declared that the state is suffering from a serious deficit in many areas.

Accordingly, the state governor has called on the people for a collective action to get the state out of the murky waters.

Speaking while hosting the alumni of the prestigious Mary Knoll College, Okuku, Yala Local Government Area, the governor said: “The state is in deficit in almost everything – education, infrastructure, healthcare, and more.”

However, Governor Otu, in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, on Monday gave the assurance that the state government is “making deliberate efforts to overturn the situation and set Cross River on the path of sustainable growth”.

He also assured citizens that his administration is taking deliberate steps to harness the state’s vast potential and set it on a path of sustainable growth, acknowledging the state’s comparative advantages in agriculture, tourism, and marine economy.

Governor Otu also emphasised the importance of civic engagement, urging Cross Riverians to take an active interest in governance and development.

“I call on leaders from all sectors and citizens alike to participate actively in discussions on the state’s progress. Constructive engagement will help us drive meaningful change,” he added.

Earlier, the President-General of the Mary Knoll College Alumni Association, Chief John Abang, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, commended the governor’s developmental strides, particularly in education.

He also highlighted areas where the association seeks collaboration with the government to enhance both their alma mater and the broader interests of Cross Riverians.

Among the key concerns raised was the long-abandoned college auditorium, which, according to Chief Abang, is crucial for student activities and gatherings.

“Sir, we kindly request your assistance in completing this project, which will greatly enhance the learning experience and overall development of our students,” he appealed.

He further pointed out the erratic power supply affecting the school and proposed solar energy as a sustainable alternative to ensure a conducive learning environment.

He said: “We humbly request your kind consideration to provide alternative solutions, specifically solar power, for our institution.

“This will not only improve the learning environment but also enhance students’ academic performance.

“We believe these projects align with your administration’s vision for education and development in Cross River State.”

The alumni association expressed optimism following Governor Otu’s assurances and remained hopeful that their requests would receive due attention.

The event was attended by notable members of the Board of Trustees, including Colonel Paul Edor Obi (retd.); Peter K. Bello; Dr. Godwin Ikani Woga; and Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, who is Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Intelligence, among others.

