The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, is dead.

According to available information, the CP died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre.

The cause of Jimoh’s death has been attributed to complications from Coronavirus Disease.

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Jimoh.

Ayade described his death as a great loss to the state, country and the police force.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the governor described Jimoh as “a brave and courageous officer who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in Cross River State”.

Eulogising the late Commissioner of Police for his commitment and dedication to ensuring safety of lives and property in the state, Ayade said Jimoh was a hero in a relentless quest to ensure peace.

He said the gallantry and bravery of Jimoh will remain an enduring memory as the state mourn his sudden demise.

He said: “You kept us safe and gave us your all. We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery.Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality.”

Ayade said “late Jimoh’s skills, dexterity, intellect and expertise will be sorely missed as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country. I have indeed lost a true friend and a brother”.