Cross River PDP reinstates suspended chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River, Venatius Ikem, suspended from office for alleged gross misconduct, financial mismanagement and failure of the party during the 2024 local government elections, has been reinstated to fully resume office.

While addressing journalists on Friday at the party’s Secretariat in Calabar, Ikem disclosed that he has been “exonerated and acquitted” of the allegations of gross misconduct made against him.

Assuring that his return would boost the party’s fame and regain the lost glory, Ikem said, “the party may have fallen and stumbled, but our party will rise to take its rightful place in Cross River and Nigeria.”

“I want to thank you all for the show of love, this show of love is not for me but for the party.

“I was not expecting this kind of crowd to escort me to the office today. I am overwhelmed by the reception I have seen.

“A couple of months back, the devil wanted to steal what does not belong to him, and today, we have come to say no to the devil.

“The past four months were very hard, moving forward, we are going to return our party to the part of unity and sanity,” he remarked.

“I owe nobody any grudge. I am consulting with all the party leaders and stakeholders. In all the things that happened in the past, I promise you I will change my ways. All those who felt hurt in the past, please forgive me.

“All those who will always be consistent in their support to the party, keep doing what you are doing, for there is a future again for us, Ikem added.

