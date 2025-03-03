Cross River: Otu celebrates predecessor, Ben Ayade on 57th birthday

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has congratulated his predecessor, Prof Ben Ayade, on his 57th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader instrumental to the state’s development.

In a congratulatory message released on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, Otu praised Ayade’s tenure from 2015 to 2023, highlighting his contributions to governance, industrialization, infrastructure, and human capital development.

Otu said, “On this auspicious occasion of your birthday, I, on behalf of my family and the government and the good people of Cross River State, extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to you, my brother, Senator (Prof) Sir Ben Ayade.”

“I recall Your tenure as governor of our dear state from 2015 to 2023 and it was nothing short of transformative.

“You heralded a new political revolution that redefined governance and paved the way for the people-first administration that we proudly uphold today.”

Governor Otu commended Ayade’s leadership, describing his administration as transformative and instrumental in redefining governance in the state.

He noted that the former governor’s policies and projects remain valuable assets to the current administration.

“Many of your foresighted projects remain pivotal to the sustainable development of Cross River State, and we are proud to build upon the legacies of innovation and progress that you established,” he added.

“As you celebrate another year of a purpose-driven life, I join millions of Cross Riverians in thanking you for your selfless service and unwavering dedication to our great state.

“May this new year bring you greater wisdom, good health, and endless joy. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency!” the governor stated.

