Cross River LG boss dies

The Chairman of Calabar South Local Council Area of River State Esther Bassey is dead.

Bassey reportedly died around 2.am Friday from an undisclosed health challenge.

The State’s Governor, Ben Ayade announced the death in a tweet, which reads:”It was with a rude shock and disbelief that I received news of Mrs Esther Bassey’s sudden demise.”

“Her death is a tragic and monumental loss to Cross River State. It is a painful loss.”

”As a government, we are hurt by Mrs Bassey’s passing because she was not only a strong partner in building the Cross River State of our dream but an astute administrator who was also a Servant-Leader, who led from the front. Her giant strides as Calabar South local government chairperson bear testament to this.

“Esther was indeed the ‘Queen of the South’ as her admirers fondly called her. Her genial mien, her openness, her friendliness, her forthrightness and her integrity were the unassailable virtues that endeared her to all.

“Her death has robbed our great party, the All Progressive Congress, APC of a pillar, our government a loyal, dependable ally and Cross River state a hardworking and diligent daughter. Indeed, our dear sister was a rare gem.