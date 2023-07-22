Cross River Governor’s wife joins advocacy on treatment for hepatitis patients 

828 828

Wife of the Governor of Cross River, Eyoawan Otu, has expressed readiness to collaborate with hepatitis advocates to facilitate screening and treatment of patients.

Otu expressed her interest when members of St. Collins Iwara Development Initiative (SIDI) visited her in Calabar Friday.

The Governor’s wife, who stressed the importance of screening, added that it was only through such checks that people would know their status and subsequently take the next step.

She added that “investigation will reveal the stage of the hepatitis in patients and determine whether treatment is required or not.

“More collaboration will be sought with relevant agencies to ensure that those with hepatitis get the required treatment as part of our resolve to support the health needs of the people.”

She commended SIDI, as a hepatitis advocate group for providing service to humanity.

Otu said that the group would be drafted into her Free Medical Outreach which would take place across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of SIDI, Collins Iwara, said the advocacy visit was to intimate the governor’s wife about the group’s efforts toward checking the viral hepatitis.

Iwara said the group’s aim is to step up affordable access to hepatitis B and C testing, vaccination, counselling, referrals and patients’ care, especially among pregnant women in rural communities.

According to him, SIDI has continued to raise awareness across the 18 local government areas of the state, and wants to collaborate with the Primary Health Care Centres.

He added that “the partnership will be in the area of testing, counselling and for onward referral to private facilities and possible treatment.

“However, 80 percent of people who have been tested have not commenced treatment because they cannot afford it.”

Iwara said SIDI is currently exploring opportunities with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) to access funding for the Viral Testing laboratory.