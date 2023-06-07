Cross River Governor orders suspension of civil service recruitments

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has ordered the suspension of recruitment into the state’s civil service.

His Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, made this known in a statement he issued in Calabar on Tuesday.

Ogbeche said the Governor also called for a comprehensive re-verification of civil servants in the state.

In addition, Otu ordered the revalidation of all promotions pronounced in the last six months.

The Governor noted that these were part of the plan to reposition the civil service

He said: “This is in line with Cross River government’s desire to reposition the state civil service to meet modern-day service delivery objectives.

“It will also enable the government to plan effectively for the overall good of hardworking civil servants.

“All civil servants must subject themselves to screening and documentation at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government at a date to be announced.”