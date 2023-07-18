Cross River government speaks on abducted medical doctor

828 828

Cross River Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, has assured members of the Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA) of the government’s commitment to secure the release of abducted Dr Ekanem Ephraim.

Odey gave the reassurance Tuesday in Calabar, the State capital when a delegation from the NMA paid him a courtesy visit.

Ephraim, a doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, was kidnapped at about 7.30. p.m. on Thursday, July 13, from her residence by armed men who pretended to be patients.

“I plead for patience, the government is exerting every effort to ensure the safe return of the abducted doctor.

“Security holds a prominent position in this administration’s agenda, as highlighted in the governor’s inaugural address and we intend to keep that promise,” he said.

On his part, Dr Felix Archibong, Chairman, Cross River branch of the NMA, expressed deep concern over the abduction of their colleague.

He appreciated the government’s prompt response to the association’s call for the rescue of the kidnapped doctor.

Archibong however expressed worry that it had been over 96 hours since the doctor was abducted and appealed to the government to expedite action to secure her release.

In his remarks, Commander of 13th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Everest Okoro, appealed to the doctors to reconsider their plan to withdraw their services.

Okoro noted that withdrawing their services would only embolden criminals and make doctors vulnerable targets in the future.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner of Police Gyonon Grimah, the Director, Department of State Services, DSS John Sokoya and the Security Adviser to the Governor, retired Maj. Gen. Okoi Ubi-Obono.