In order to make up for a lost year, the Cross River State Government is commencing early preparations for the 2021 Carnival Calabar.

Recall that the carnival did not hold in 2020 following a directive by the Federal Government against large crowd events in the country owing to the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To kickstart the 2021 preparations, the state Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, will in the first week of February inaugurate a content development team.

The team will have the core responsibility of working out modalities that will incorporate every aspect of entertainment into the carnival.

The aim, according to the spokesman of the Governor, Christian Ita, is to have a carnival that is richer in content, bigger, bolder and better organised.

The same team will be saddled with the responsibility of organising this year’s event to mark the Valentine season.