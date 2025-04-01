Cross River: APC warns members against unauthorised legal actions

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned its members against engaging in unauthorised legal actions in the name of the party.

The party leadership on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over a legal petition allegedly filed by some concerned APC stakeholders in Northern Cross River.

Speaking to newsmen, the State Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, reiterated that any legal matters concerning the party must be authorised by the party leadership to avoid misrepresentation and internal division.

He said, “We want to sound a note of warning to every member of our party. On no account should anybody in the name of our party engage any lawyer for any purpose that seems to give the impression that this party is behind it.

“Therefore, the petitions purportedly authorized by the APC concerned group written against the sitting senator of Northern Senatorial District on the issue of the 12.5 billion Naira Constituency Fund are not from us and we disassociate ourselves fully from it.”

The state APC further reaffirmed its endorsement of Prince Bassey Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey, as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 gubernatorial election and emphasised that their performance in office has justified their continued leadership, stating, “Nobody changes a winning team.”

