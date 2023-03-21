Cross River 2023: APC’s Otu wins governorship battle

Senator Bassey Otu of the All Progressives Congress has won the governorship election in Cross River State after winning in 15 out of the 18 local government areas.

The result was announced on Monday at the Independent National Electoral Commission Collation Centre in Calabar.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Teddy Adies, said the APC polled 258,619 votes.

Adies said that the Peoples Democratic Party got 179,636, votes while the Labour Party garnered 5,957 votes.

According to him, the total number of registered voters was 1,766,466, accredited voters 466,294, valid votes 451,933, and void votes 8,923.

He added: “Eleven political parties participated in this election and for the results to get to us here at the state level, it had to pass through the Polling Units, the Ward Collation Centres and the collation centre at the the Local Government Levels.

“Otu of the APC after satisfying the requirement of the law has been returned elected.”