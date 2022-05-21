Cross River 2023: APC Panel disqualifies Ayade’s anointed candidate

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress has disqualified a former representative of Cross River South Senatorial District, Senator Bassey Otu, from contesting in the party’s governorship primaries over his failure to produce his First School Leaving Certificate.

This was confirmed by TheCable, which is reporting it sighted a document showing the resolution of the Committee.

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, had anointed Otu to succeed him, according to reports.

The document, signed by the Chairman, Secretary and member of the Committee: Suleiman Fakai, Chidi Nwogu and Paul Oyiborume respectively, read in part: “We also received a petition dated 14th May 2022 from Messrs B.I Dakum & Co. against the nomination of Senator Bassey Ede Otu. The petition was brought on two grounds: (1) That the respondent, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, is an ex-convict; (2) That the respondent, Senator Bassey Edet, failed to make full disclosure of his educational qualifications.

“Aside this petition, there is no other appeal or petition regarding any other nomination.

“The committee, after due scrutiny of the content of the petition and the supporting documents, found no evidence to substantiate the allegation of conviction of the aspirant before any court of law.

“However, with regards to the allegation of his questionable academic credentials, the subject could neither produce his first school leaving certificate nor his WASC.

“He could only produce his secondary school testimonial. In the circumstances, therefore, the committee has no option than to declare this matter as inconclusive.”

—