Cross border banditry: Niger, Benin Republics advocate collaboration with Nigeria

The republics of Niger and Benin have called for effective collaboration with Nigeria to end banditry in the three neighbouring countries.

Alhaji Assoumana Ahmadou and Ky-Samah Bello, Governors of Dosso State, Niger Republic, and Governor of Alibori State, Benin Republic, respectively, made the appeal on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

The governors spoke during a courtesy visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

They advocated for a collaboration with Nigeria to tackle cross border banditry and other forms of crime.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the courtesy visit was part of activities line-up for ongoing 2021 Pastoralists Week in Birnin Kebbi.

Gov. Ahmodou said: “Though, the main concern of our gathering here in Kebbi is to discuss issues affecting pastoralists.

“Beside that, it is an opportunity for us to discuss other subjects like cross border security which is also another concern between us.

“This is very important between our states because we have the same reality and we are facing the same challenge. I am leading the government and region of Dosso since four years ago, but this is the first opportunity for me to speak with you directly.

“This is the start of our direct communication in order to jointly manage and solve our main concern. I will recommend to the organisers of the weeklong pastoralists event to replicate this kind of gathering because it is very helpful.

“This is an opportunity for high level authorities of neighbouring countries to gather and synergise in order to ease cooperation among our countries.”

On his part, the Governor of Alibori, Benin Republic, observed that boundaries were created by colonial masters just to divide Africa in order to delay its integration, progress and development.

The governor, who was represented by the Director, Benin Republic Boundary Commission, Dr Ayite Baglo, said: “I used to qualify the borders as artificial weapon that was strategically used by colonial masters to delay African development.

“Those boundaries created artificially in order to divide Africa, let me give an example, when you go to the border between Kamba and Malanberi, what is the difference, people are the same, they speak the same language with inter-marriages but they are divided using three different flags.

“Currently, for instance, during our meeting, when Nigeria speaks English we cannot follow and when we speak French they too cannot understand, but when it comes to Hausa everybody understands and follows, meaning those borders were created to divide us and delay our integration.”

He reclalled that, that was why African leaders then immediately after independence created regional institutions like ECOWAS and NNDC in order to integrate Africa, but regretted that the integration was being delayed.

The governor expressed optimism that from the calibre of people from local traditional chiefs to high level of leadership in Kebbi State that assembled to receive them showed a good start towards brighter results.

Responding, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State appreciated the delegation for the visit, saying that the importance of the meeting cannot be over emphasised.

Bagudu, who was represented by Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, said the historic ties between Nigeria, Niger and Benin pre-existed since before colonial era.

He expressed satisfaction that the delegation from the two countries had confirmed that despite the division created by colonial masters communities from the three countries still mingle together with inter-marriages in view of the fact that they speak the same language and same culture, among others.

The governor observed that the ongoing workshop would help not only pastoralists but also fishermen and those in livestock business, adding that it will also enhance trade relationship among the three countries, West Africa and Africa in general.

He stressed the need for the three countries to do everything possible to encourage cross border cooperation among communities from the three countries.

“The state government has introduced measures to address the lingering farmers/herders crises by providing clean water for them and their animals and by constructing schools for their children to be educated.

“In addition, we consider the hardship undergone by Fulani women carrying milk to sell in towns, we therefore teach them how to produce yoghurt in a modernised manner and package same for sell to earn money.

“We believe if Nigeria, Niger and Benin Republics harness this resource well, we will not be importing milk from other countries but we will produce enough to export to other countries to earn foreign exchange,” he noted.