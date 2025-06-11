Cronyism, election irregularities, N300m scandal threatening NBA integrity, by Titus Ebubedike

In recent months, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the umbrella body for legal practitioners in Nigeria, has been embroiled in a series of controversies that have raised questions about its leadership’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and democratic principles.

From allegations of cronyism in appointments to the Body of Benchers, to concerns over the integrity of the 2024 NBA elections, and the contentious acceptance of a N300 million donation from the Rivers State Government, the NBA faces a crisis of confidence among its members and the public.

The current unrest evokes painful memories of the 1992 NBA crisis, when the Annual Conference in Port Harcourt collapsed under the weight of corruption, power plays, and electoral malpractice.

Today, the signs are disturbingly similar. The same culture of opacity, patronage, and procedural violations that led to the 1992 breakdown appears to be resurfacing—only now, with more sophisticated tools and higher political stakes.

News reports announced the most recent nominations from the NBA to the Body of Benchers, the statutory body responsible for admitting legal practitioners to the Nigerian Bar. Among the nominees were Barbara Omosun, the President’s Chief of Staff, Aminu Gadanya, the President’s campaign Director General, Sommie Somiari, described by insiders as the de facto alternate President, Emeka Obegolu, SAN, who had stepped down for the current President during the NBA elections. Critics argue that these appointments reflect a pattern of rewarding political allies and sidelining dissenting voices. Notably absent from the list were individuals who had supported opposing candidates during the NBA elections.

The tone of leadership at the Nigerian Bar Association has taken a chilling turn. In April 2025, a circular from the NBA General Secretary—acting under the direction of the NBA President—warned lawyers against making statements that “ridicule, disparage or undermine the leadership” of the Association. Those who violated this vague directive, the memo threatened, could face disciplinary action. The move triggered widespread outrage, with many lawyers viewing it as a thinly veiled gag order. A former NEC member described the circular as “a dangerous slide into institutional authoritarianism.”

As reported by Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), legal practitioners have expressed fear that this directive is designed to criminalize dissent and insulate the President from accountability. “This is unprecedented,” a former NBA executive told FIJ. “The NBA should be a marketplace of ideas, a sanctuary for robust debate—not a place where fear hangs over your head for speaking your mind.” The implications are far-reaching. With the NBA President openly signaling his intention to punish criticism, a culture of silence is spreading across the branches. For many observers, the message is clear: challenge the President, and you will be dealt with.

In the NBA Nyanya-Karu, Augustine Ibolo, Chairman of the Branch, is at the center of what some have called a politically motivated witch hunt. Ibolo, a known supporter of a rival presidential candidate during the NBA elections, has been systematically targeted since the polls concluded. Most notably, the NBA President allegedly bypassed the National Executive Council (NEC) and unilaterally appointed an Electoral Committee for the Branch—an act many constitutionalists argue is both illegal and vindictive.

This wasn’t about protecting the electoral process. It was about humiliating Ibolo and asserting raw presidential power. It sends a clear message to all: if you didn’t support him, you don’t belong. These developments have only reinforced the belief that the NBA under its current leadership is less about law and more about loyalty—a shift that deeply undermines the Association’s historic commitment to democracy, transparency, and the protection of dissenting voices.

The 2024 NBA elections that brought the current President to power remain mired in controversy. Allegations of vote manipulation, identity theft, and lack of transparency persist—and the ghosts of that election have not been laid to rest.

Presidential candidate Tobenna Erojikwe is still in court, challenging a ruling that requires voter consent before accessing audit data. He accuses the NBA of deliberately frustrating his post-election petition by withholding information that could expose electoral irregularities.

Another candidate, Chukwuka Ikwuazom, SAN, cited double voting, vote count discrepancies, and identity theft. Both candidates have demanded the constitutionally required audit report—still unreleased. The NBA leadership’s claim that releasing the data would violate voter privacy is widely seen as a weak cover, as redaction could easily protect identities. Many believe the audit is being withheld to conceal issues like mass lawyer registrations and questionable IP address activity. Until that audit is made public, the legitimacy of the election—and the administration it birthed—remains in doubt.

The N300 million Rivers State Donation Scandal is another worrisome issue. Perhaps the most damaging controversy involves the NBA’s acceptance of a N300 million donation from the Rivers State Government for its Annual General Conference. The donation was not disclosed to the NBA NEC, leading to accusations of secrecy and lack of accountability. Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, called for the immediate refund of the donation, stating that the NBA, as a self-funded professional body, has no justification for accepting government funds for its activities.

The Rivers State Government, under the administration of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), has demanded a refund, asserting that the funds were tied to the hosting rights of the NBA conference, which was later relocated to Enugu State. The NBA, however, maintains that the N300 million was a non-refundable gift, not a payment for hosting rights.

In light of these controversies, the Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL) has called for the resignation of the NBA President and the Chairman of the Annual General Conference Organising Committee, Emeka Obegolu, SAN. PILL argues that the NBA cannot claim to be a watchdog of public morality while engaging in conduct that undermines its own standards. PILL also demand the publication of a full and audited account of all funds received in relation to the 2025 Annual General Conference and the establishment of an independent panel to recommend reforms for improved transparency and accountability.

To restore confidence in the NBA’s electoral process, several reforms are imperative. Such as two-Factor Authentication (2FA) Implementing 2FA to enhance the security of the voting process, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and multiple voting.

Transparent Audit Processes and ensuring that independent audits are conducted and made publicly available would promote transparency and accountability.

Adhering to constitutional mandates by publishing the full list of eligible voters at least 45 days before elections would allow for proper verification and reduce disputes and establishing an independent body to oversee the electoral process could help in maintaining impartiality and fairness.

The Nigerian Bar Association stands at a crossroads. The allegations of cronyism, election irregularities, and financial impropriety have eroded trust in its leadership and raised questions about its commitment to the principles it espouses. As the NBA grapples with these challenges, it must undertake urgent reforms to restore its credibility and reaffirm its role as a bastion of justice and the rule of law in Nigeria.

Titus Ebubedike, a public affairs analyst writes from Abuja

