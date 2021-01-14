President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians especially the elite to be fair in their criticism of his administration.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman said Buhari made the appeal when he received in audience Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday

The president said, “Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power.

“This is what I hope the elite, when they want to criticise will use to compare notes.”

On the security situation especially in the Northeast, the president remarked: “What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe.

“What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now? Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano and here (in Abuja).

“We were not spared of the attacks at the time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough.”

Buhari also assured that the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons was paramount on the agenda of government.

“The people in IDP camps, the weak, aged, I feel sorry for the young because this is the time they are supposed to get education.

“We must not allow this time to pass because it will never be regained. So we are really interested in what is happening there and we are doing our best,” the president said.

He commended the Executive Secretary on his activities on peace building around the country in spite of his short time in the saddle and assured him of the listening ear of the government whenever he had contributions to make.

Earlier in his remarks, Pam had intimated the president with some of the activities of the commission since he was appointed in July 2020.

According to him, such activities include; organisation of Peace Summit on Southern Kaduna as well as peace building efforts in Plateau, Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states.

He added that the commission had proposed to host Christian religious leaders in a summit to help douse pressures within the polity, among other plans lined up.