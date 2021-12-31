Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on Manchester United exit talk

Agent Jorge Mendes has reiterated that Cristiano Ronaldo remains “very happy” at Manchester United.

Despite contributing 14 goals in all competitions this season, there have been suggestions that the Portuguese is frustrated with United’s lack of a Premier League title challenge.

Speculation also persists that there is tension behind the scenes among members of the first-team squad, only strengthening talk that the 36-year-old could look for a move away from the club.

However, speaking to Sky Italia, Mendes said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United.

“He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure.”

Ronaldo penned a two-year contract when he left Juventus for United earlier this year.