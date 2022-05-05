Cristiano Ronaldo pays astonishing £12 million tax

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mega-wages at Manchester United mean the Portuguese sensation pays an astonishing £12 million in tax, with several Premier League stars forking out six-figure sums to the taxman.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is 37 years old, is on a reported salary of £26.52 million a year at the Red Devils.

But almost half of his eye-watering earnings are deducted from his final pay packet.

Under current tax regulations, the government claimed 45 per cent of any income above £150,000, with Ronaldo more than comfortably in no.10’s additional tax rate threshold.

Pocketing more than three times the upper limit every week, Ronaldo is on a jaw dropping £510,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

But the five-time Champions League winner is forced to give back almost half his yearly salary.

The taxman claims a staggering £12.78 million, according to the research from RIFT Tax Refunds, via City.A.M.

That, though, still leaves Ronaldo with a mind-boggling take-home wage of £13.74 million a year.

Next on the taxman’s hit-list is Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, who earns £400k-a-week at United’s fierce rivals.

Like Ronaldo, the Belgian wizard is also in the UK’s upper tax bracket and his annual contribution is estimated to be £10.8 million every 12 months.

Elsewhere, Man United goalkeeper, David de Gea, makes contributions of £9.4 million to the government, whilst teammates Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane give the taxman £8.77 million and £8.52 million respectively.

Diving into the capital, the highest-earner outside of Manchester is Chelsea ace, Romelu Lukaku, on a bewildering £325k-a-week.

The outcast forward gives £8.14 million of his £16.9 million salary to no.10.