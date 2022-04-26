Cristiano Ronaldo motivates 2Baba to be a better father

Singer 2Baba has reawakened his desire for qualitative fatherhood after watching an emotional video by football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

While recalling the times he lost with his kids, he noted that the video of the Manchester United star made him cry.

2Baba noted that he became emotional after watching Ronaldo and Manchester United ex Manager Sir Alex Ferguson speak about the importance of family.

Ronaldo described a moment with his father and said: “Family is more important to me than the games.”

Tagging the video of the 37-year-old Manchester United forward player, 2Baba wished he could turn the hands of time to gain back lost times with his kids.

He wrote: “This got me teary.

“I have lost so many precious times with all my kids and I can’t rewind. I am so sad about that.”

The father of seven challenged himself to better execute his fatherly duties henceforth.