Cristiano Ronaldo extends Al Nassr contract until 2027

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially extended his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, committing his future to the Riyadh-based side until 2027.

The club made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, with Ronaldo pictured holding a jersey marked “2027” alongside Al Nassr Chairman, Abdullah Almajid.

The announcement confirms that Ronaldo, who also serves as the club captain, will continue his journey with Al Nassr for at least two more years.

Ronaldo also shared his excitement in a statement posted to his official X platform, saying,

“A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”

Al Nassr praised Ronaldo’s leadership and influence, highlighting the significance of the extension as a continuation of the partnership between one of the world’s most iconic players and a club that has become a major force in Asian football.

The contract extension is seen as another boost for the Saudi Pro League’s global appeal, with Ronaldo remaining a central figure in the nation’s ambitious football project.

