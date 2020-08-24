The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted crisis in the Nigerian Army, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to be indicted by a document.

Primate Ayodele predicted this in his latest book of prophesy, titled: “WARNINGS TO THE NATIONS – A Collection Of Divine Signals.”

The book was launched in Lagos on Saturday.

The cleric, who is known for accuracy in past prophecies, said in the 2020/2021 edition of his book: “A document will indict the Chief of Army Staff on some of the happenings in the war against terrorism in Nigeria.”

The Servant of the Most High, as he is popularly referred to, said he foresees that “some soldiers will voluntarily disappear or resign from the army because of poor welfare.”

On the Nigerian Army fighting Boko Haram and the Chief of Army Staff, the prophet said: “The spirit of God says most of the soldiers involved in the Boko Haram war exposed the game plan of the military to the insurgents.

“I foresee that some soldiers will go on a protest march.

“I foresee that some Army Commanders and Generals will be removed because of sectionalism.

“I foresee that there will be high-level cases of corruption in the army especially in the war against Boko Haram.

“I foresee that the Army work tirelessly to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents.”