Crisis looms in Kwara football as FA election gets two dates

Crisis appears to be looming in the football sector in Kwara State as events on Thursday in Ilorin blew into the open a state of confusion among the major stakeholders.

Bunmi Adedoyin, a member of the Appeals Committee of the state Football Association, had earlier in the day announced a June 20 date for the elections.

But Kareem Agaka, Secretary of the FA, who is also Secretary of both the Electoral and Appeals Committees, was quick to counter him.

He spoke soon after a statement to say the announcement was wrong.

Agaka, in his statement, said June 13 was endorsed by the Congress of the FA held at Iloffa in the Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

According to him, the May 13 Extra-Ordinary Assembly, which was staged to primarily discuss election issues, approved the date just to ensure that there would be no vacuum.

This was because the tenure of the present Board expires same day.

He said the Congress had sanctioned the date and it has become law, and can only be altered by the same Congress, in the case of a force majeure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chairman of the state FA, Idris Musa, had inaugurated the committee led by Emmanuel Obafemi on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Adedoyin, who briefed journalists after the Electoral Committee’s inaugural meeting on Thursday, said the sale and collection of nomination forms would start on Friday and end on May 29.

He added that the submission of completed forms would end on May 30, while the screening of all contestants would hold May 31 at the Kwara Football House.

Adedoyin explained that campaign activities by contestants would hold from June 4 to 19.

“We advise all would-be aspirants to familiarise themselves with the Electoral Code, Electoral Guidelines and Statutes of the Football Association,” he said.

Obafemi, a retired FIFA Referee and CAF Instructor, is the committee’s Chairman, while Prof. AbdulGafar Ijaiya, former Director of Sports, MSerah Esan, Sule Abass and Jimoh Oke are members.

The Appeals Committee has Jimoh Kehinde as Chairman, while AbdulKareem Ayinde, Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara, Bunmi Adedoyin and Aliyu Baba are members.

Agaka is the Secretary of the two Committees.