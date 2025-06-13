Crisis looms as stranded UNILAG students lament hostel renovations delay + Video

Crisis is currently brewing in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) following the inability of some students to access their hostels with no explanation from the school management.

According to available information, UNILAG resumed the second semester for the 2024/2025 session in early May — classes started May 5. But weeks later, many students still have no hostel, no answers, and nowhere to go.

The Eagle Online gathered that since last year, the school has been renovating hostels under Vice Chancellor Folasade Ogunsola’s administration.

The university management announced in 2024 that students would remain off-campus for the first semester due to hostel renovations. The decision was necessitated by years of neglect that left the hostels in decrepit conditions.

Renovations have been concluded at three hostels, including Mariere Hostel with a plan to also revamp Makama Bida, Eni Njoku, and Biobaku among others.

While the renovations are undoubtedly necessary, the execution has been riddled with problems.

Some students who spoke to The Eagle Online under the condition of anonymity claimed the school’s First semester academic session was fully online because the hostels weren’t ready.

“We waited. We complied. We were patient.

“This is not just a delay. This is a crisis.”

“This semester again? Same excuse.

“The school told us renovations would be done. Balloting happened May 1, and some students were allowed to move in by mid-May. But not everyone got a bed space — and now it’s Week 6 or 7. Some halls are open, but thousands are still waiting,” they lamented.

They further clarified that the waiting students are not squatters but those who followed the institution’s approved process for shared accomodations.

“We’re not talking about illegal squatters. We’re talking about students who followed the school’s approved process for shared accommodations.

“The school knows that many students stay in hostels through bonafide+co-occupant arrangements — known as squatters. And UNILAG created an official system to handle it. All these students need is a pass to finalize access,” they explained.

It was gathered that the school officially announced that Friday, June 13 was the date for collecting passes.

But chaos had already started earlier in the week. Some students came as early as Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, hoping to beat the rush. On Thursday, things went quiet. Then came Friday the 13th — and everything collapsed.

A video recording seen on Friday showed some students, who reportedly arrived as early as 6AM, lining up and waiting to be processed.

It was learnt that most had all their documentation complete. Bonafide occupants were ready. Squatters were ready. Everyone just needed the pass.

However, reports indicated the students were later sent to Afe Babalola Hall to wait with no updates, plans nor officials to attend or address them.

“Some students sat on bare floors for hours. Many of them are freshers — just 16 or 17 years old. Some came from outside Lagos. No family. No friends. No place to stay,” some of the students told The Eagle Online.

“Reports say the school only sent them there to clear them from the DSA building. There was no real plan to issue passes today.

“No water. No chairs. No answers. No dignity.

“And when some students tried to film the DSA driving away, abandoning the crowd — school officials started seizing phones.

“Yes — they are confiscating students’ phones for recording a situation that the administration created.

“Why is a federal university punishing students for following its own process? they queried.

“Tests are around the corner. Classes are already in session. People are stranded with luggage, sleeping on campus floors, because the school won’t release hostel passes that were already approved.

“We’re not asking for special treatment.

“We’re asking for basic respect.

“If you’re watching this and you know someone at UNILAG —Check on them. Share this. Tag the school. Demand answers.

“Education should not feel like punishment,” they added.

