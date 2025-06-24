Close Menu
Crisis hits SDP as protesters storm party secretariat, journalists assaulted

There was tension at the  Social Democratic Party headquarters in Abuja on Monday as protesters pulled down the main gate of the party’s National Secretariat in Wuse 2, disrupting a National Working Committee meeting.

The cause of the protest remains unclear, but sources say it may be linked to the alleged imposition of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently defected to the SDP.

It was gathered that amid the chaos, journalists covering the event were reportedly assaulted by security operatives attached to the secretariat.

