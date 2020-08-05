With less than a week to its Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger State is in disarray as two factions are disagreeing over the extension of sale of forms.

This, according to findings, was as a result of the decision of the national secretariat of the party to reopen the sale and submission of nomination forms for party offices.

On Wednesday in Minna, the State capital, a group within the party kicked against the move, claiming that such action has been overtaken by event going by the constitution of the party

The group, led by former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Shem Zagbayi Nuhu, at a press briefing in Minna said it was unconstitutional for sale of nomination forms to recommence after the exercise lapsed four months ago and therefore asked the National Secretariat to take cognisance of the situation .

Zagbayi, who was flanked by some chieftains of the party, stated that the national Secretariat ought not to have shifted the congress for whatever reason as the state was set to elect its officials.

The chieftains included Senator Zainab Kure, former External Affairs Minister; Abubakar Achituwo; Alhaji Ishyaku Ibrahim (SAN), gubernatorial running mate of the party; Alhaji Abdulmalik Ndayako, former Secretary to the State Government in the last PDP administration; and former Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ndako Kpaki.

They urged the National Secretariat to give room for a level playing field for all members to contest in the party’s forthcoming Congress.

However, the Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Garba Umaru Ciza, reacting to the development, explained that reopening of sale of nomination forms was a decision taken by the National Secretariat of the party and that the exercise affected most states of the federation.

The caretaker committee chairman declared that the extension of the congresses has nothing to do with Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former governor of the state and leader of the party.

Chiza insisted that the congresses of the party will go on as planned contrary to the claim of members of the Progressives PDP.

He said: “It will be conducted by officials of the party from the National Secretariat and not any other person as being alleged.

“The caretaker committee wishes to state categorically that there is no any calculated attempt by anybody let alone the caretaker committee to truncate the election or allow anybody to interfere with the process.”

Chiza then advised all stakeholders against heating up the system, while appealing to them to allow peace reign.

The congress is slated for Wednesday next week.

