The All Progressives Congress in Niger State has disowned the ministerial nominee from the state, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, saying: “If he is not replaced, there will be massive defection.”

This is coming when the party is strategizing ahead of the local government election in the state.

The threat was contained in the party’s resolution at an expanded State Working Committee meeting at its party secretariat in Minna and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Idris A. Abini.

The party expressed its disappointment over the action of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for not consulting it before acting, adding: “He took decisions alone against the wish of the party members to favour Ambassador Zubairu Dada, a Peoples Democratic Party member for ministerial appointment who campaigned against the party and its candidates in the last general elections.

“It also observed with dismay that the ministerial designate and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, are from the same Paikoro local government, ward and polling unit contravening the party’s constitution noting that the same scenario occurred in 2015 and was reversed.

“Consequently, according to the resolution of the meeting attended by all the 25 local government party chairmen and secretaries called for the reversal of the ministerial designate to be replaced with a party APC member who worked to ensure party’s victory during the general elections.”

The party warned that if urgent steps are not taken by President Muhammadu Buhari, there will be mass decamping from the APC in Niger State.

The party further resolved: “Since the same scenario played out in 2015 and was reversed, it is also fair that this should be reversed for justice and equity.

“That urgent step should be taken to forestall adverse effects on the party subsequent elections in the state especially now that the local government elections are around the corner, if the bright chances of the APC in the coming election may be jeopardized because loyal and committed party members may feel not being reciprocated and will work against the party.

“The injustice should be addressed that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is not being fair to the party by appointing opposition party PDP members who have dragged Mr President and even the Governor to various courts and tribunals challenging the seat they are occupying at present into various appointments.”