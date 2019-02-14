Crisis hits Anambra Traditional Rulers Council over breaking of Kolanut

Crisis has hit the Anambra East Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, following the suspension of a member for alleged violation of their Kolanut Code.

The Chairman of Anambra East Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, confirmed that his council recently suspended Igwe Benneth Emeka, the tradition ruler of Umueri Community for violation of the code of conduct on kolanut breaking.

The News Agency of Nigeria that Igbo communities living in the five South-East states of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Anambra and part of Rivers and Delta states highly respect kolanut by performing ritual like prayers before its breaking during gatherings.

Edozieuno told NAN today at Otuocha, the headquarters of Anambra East that Emeka’s six months suspension was sequel to his misconduct on January 29, 2019 during the thank you visit of Governor Willie Obiano to the area.

According to him, before the enthronement of Igwe Beneth Emeka less than two years ago, Anambra East Traditional Rulers Council has Code of Conduct which contains the order of kolanut breaking during functions.

He said: “In page five Code number four, it is clearly stated that the right rests on the chairman of the council or any other traditional ruler he shall nominate to perform the function.

“But it is quite sad that since Igwe Emeka emerged the traditional ruler of his community, he has severally violated the kolanut breaking code.”

Edozieuno, who said he is 16 years on the throne, claimed that the day Governor Obiano performed the ground breaking ceremony of Anambra Airport project and the date World Bank team visited the area, Emeka conducted himself in bad taste on the kolanut code.

He said: “It is in furtherance to his condemnable behaviour on a highly treasured tradition on kolanut which he also exhibited by hijacking the plate of kolanut being presented to Governor Obiano on January 29, at Otuocha Stadium, that landed him the suspension.”

Edozieuno said that within the six months suspension period, the members of the council expected that Emeka should be given adequate orientation by his people before he rejoins the body.

Reacting, Igwe Benneth Emeka dismissed the claim of his suspension by Edozieuno-led local government council of traditional rulers in the area.

According to him, the purported suspension is the figment of the imagination of Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpu-Nando, Aguleri Out, whose community is about 200 kilometers away from Otuocha.

He said: “Igwe Edozieuno acted like a sole administrator and an emperor by unilaterally issuing what he tagged suspension letter to me just two days after the event that followed the kolanut breaking issue during Obiano’s visit on January 29.

“During the occasion, kolanut was presented and being traditional ruler of Umueri where Otuocha Stadium is located, I collected the kolanut and performed the necessary ritual before breaking it.

“It was rather an embarrassment to me and my community that Edozieuno began to publicise the issue barely two days after the council in Anambra East met over what he tagged suspension letter to me.’’

Emeka argued that before a traditional ruler could be suspended that such a person must have been tried by a disciplinary committee in his area which will thereafter transmit its position to the state council of traditional rulers for ratification.

He said: “After such ratification, the state council shall then forward its recommendations to the state governor who has the constitutional mandate to issue certificate of recognition to every traditional ruler in the state for action.’’

Emeka maintained that no such protocol was followed before the alleged suspension, adding that he had equally slammed two years suspension on Igwe Edozieuno.

He said: “Edozieuno should face two years suspension because his purported suspension action negates a superior rule in the state on kolanut, because everywhere in Igbo communities it is the traditional right of the host to present kolanut and break same for his visitors.”

Meanwhile, the Umueri National Youth Forum has issued a statement condemning the alleged suspension of their traditional ruler by Edozieuno, warning of dare consequences if the action is not vacated.

Chibuzor Ekwenye, President, Umueri National Youth Forum, who signed the statement called on Governor Obiano to caution Edozieuno as the body would not fold its hands and watch the reputation of their traditional ruler being messed up.

He said: “We call on the Anambra East Traditional Rulers Council to sanction Igwe Edozieuno for over-stepping his boundaries and for this his ill-conceived action capable of causing breaking down of law and order in the area.’’