Crisis between Fubara, Wike all about money — Amaechi

A former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the crisis in the state between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is about money.

The former Minister of Transportation in the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration said this in an interview with DW Africa.

Amaechi told DW Africa on Saturday: “The fight between the current governor of Rivers State and the FCT minister is about sharing money.

“If not, what is the quarrel?

“Nigerians don’t dislike corruption anymore.

“I’ve not seen anybody on the street querying what the problem is.

“Can both of them speak to the public and tell us what the problem is?

“We are now denied democracy.

“Rivers State is the only state in the country currently not enjoying democracy.

“They have imposed military rule on us.

“Secondly, the president acted outside the Constitution.

“Section 188 states how a governor can leave office, either by death, resignation, or impeachment.

“It didn’t say that one day you wake up and a man called the president of Nigeria will throw you out of office, which makes democracy unstable.”

