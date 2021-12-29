Crisis: Adeleke’s faction suspends Osun PDP acting Chairman

Wale Ojo, the acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, has been pronounced suspended by a faction of the party supported by Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Adeleke faction of the party announced the decision to suspend the acting Chairman in a communique on Tuesday.

It said the decision was at the State Executive Council meeting of the faction.

Ojo was also suspended from holding office for one year.

Ojo was appointed acting chairman after the factional Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, emerged as the South West National Vice Chairman of the party.

The communique of the meeting suspending the acting Chairman, signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Ayodeji Areola, said: “The report of the Osun PDP Disciplinary Committee recommending the removal of the Barr Wale Ojo (Vice-Chairman Osun East) and Alh. Remi Arogundade (State Financial Secretary) as members of SWC/SEC and their immediate replacement from their various local governments as well as their debarment from holding any Party executive office for the next one year be and is hereby approved.

“That the SEC also condemn the action of Hon Soji Adagunodo who took the Party to Court without exhausting domestic remedies as provided for by the Party’s Constitution and still surreptitiously pursued the case even after his assumption of office as the South-West Chairman of the Party.

“That the National Working Committee of the PDP led by Dr. Iyorchia Ayu be and is hereby called upon to warn the Adagunodo loyalists and that the NWC should not spare the rod in dealing with the anti-party activities of the Adagunodo loyalists within Osun PDP.”