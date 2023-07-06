828 828

The Ogun State Police Command Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta has welcomed its new Commissioner, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha.

He was received by Deputy Commissioner of Police Babakura Mohammed alongside other members of the command’s management team, senior officers and members of the press.

In his maiden speech, Mustapha began by giving thanks to God for his elevation to the rank of Commissioner of Police and further stated that he is elated to be posted as the 36th Commissioner of Police to the state by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to a law abiding and prosperous State like Ogun State.

He said he remained grateful for the confidence reposed in him by Egbetokun and the Police Service Commission.

He said he sees it as an opportunity to build on the excellent performances of his predecessors and that he is well prepared to surmount all odds to improve the safety and promote socio-economic and socio-political development of the State.

The Commissioner of Police while addressing his management team, emphasised that he is well acquainted with Ogun State, premising it on the fact that operationally he had worked more as a young officer in Ogun State.

Mustapha said he is acquainted with the prevailing security concerns in the state, which he has promised to tackle headlong in alignment with the vision of the acting Inspector General of Police.

He vowed to eradicate cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, defilement, menace of land grabbers, one-way drivers, especially on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that has claimed many lives and properties, and many more violations.

In a similar vein, he said he will create an opportunity for repentant cultists who are willing to renounce their membership and surrender their operational weapons to do so without any fear of harassment or intimidation, but that they should report to the Ogun State Police Command of their readiness to get liberated from cult activities.

Timely response, reorientation of officers and men, proactive policing, extinction of extortion by stop and search policemen, creation of a hotline as a channel of complaints against police infractions and periodic engagement with members of the public from the grass root are the mechanisms he will use to bridge the trust deficit between the Police and the members of the public.

Additionally, Mustapha was particular about the importance of working closely with sister agencies to cement a partnership that will score security points aiming at the safety of Ogun people.

In his concluding remarks, he appreciated the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his continued support for the Nigeria Police Force and his resilience to ensure Ogun State remains peaceful.

He also appreciated the media, promising to work with newsmen in the state.