Criminality:  Adeleke calls for establishment of regional security task force

Governor Ademola Adeleke has called for the establishment of a trans-regional security taskforce to curtail growing cross border criminality just as the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Valentine Okoro lauded the Osun state Governor for creating a safe and secure environment for residents to live and conduct lawful businesses.

The GOC 2 Division of the Nigerian Army gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor in the Office.

Okoro led members of his team among whom were the Commanders of Engineering Construction Command Ede, among others to pay a working visit to the Governor.

The GOC said he was in Osun as part of efforts to familiarize himself with the operational procedures in states under his Command.

According to him, he found that Osun State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria and therefore commended the Governor for his huge investment in securing lives and property of the people.

The GOC described Osun State as lucky with the presence of the Engineering Construction Command, Ede, which is full of all sorts of Army Engineers, specialists and combatants that contribute to the security architecture of the State.

He appreciated the government and people of Osun for creating a stable and secure environment. He therefore called for more collaboration between the security agencies and the people not just to secure but to sustain the stable environment but to improve on it by volunteering relevant and genuine information to the Nigerian Army which he described as people-centric.

Welcoming the GOC to the state, Governor Adeleke said the visit is very significant and a great opportunity to strengthen the security strategy on the sustenance of the current peace and stability not just in Osun but in the region.

Governor Adeleke therefore called for the establishment of a regional task force to track and curb cross border criminality in the South-West and other areas under his Command.

Also Read:

While calling for a symbiotic working relationship between the state government and the GOC, Senator Adeleke assured the military team that Osun is the home of hospitality where no one is discriminated against based on tribe, ethnicity or religion.

Senator Adeleke lauded the commander of engendering Construction Regiment, Ede Army Barrack, Brig. Gen. K F Sulaimon for a wonderful job in securing the state, saying that the knowledge of the military barracks in Ede is enough deterrent to criminals who might be scouting for a place to perpetuate their criminal activities.