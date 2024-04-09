Criminal kingpin General 2man’s deputy killed after gang murdered Police officer, others

The Rivers State Police has revealed how the Command under the watch of the Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu and his lieutenants crushed criminal kingpin in the state and is now fine tuning plans to end General 2man’s reign of terror in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the killing of the criminal kingpin was another giant step in the ongoing onslaught against cultism and other related crimes in the state.

Iringe-Koko explained that on April 8, 2024, a team of police officers was deployed to the Ogbologbo community in Ahoada West Local Government Area to end the reign of terror of one Ikem ThankGod, popularly known as General 2man.

She said: “General 2man, a close ally of the now neutralised 2Baba and General Odereke, was a terror in the Ahoada West Local Government Area and neighbouring Local Government Areas.

“Some of his nefarious activities include the shooting to death of Inspector Usang Ude on April 13, 2023. On March 5, 2024, he also murdered four persons, namely, Henry Kirirka, Patience Henry, Abigail Victor, and Chigozie Okpo. He also slaughtered one Samuel Philip without provocation. Last month, he buried several persons alive, including Christmas Ede and Agode Gamany.

“He has carried out a lot of kidnapping activities within and outside the Ahoada West Local Government Area. His catalogue of criminal activities also includes armed robbery and vandalism of valuable properties.

“He coordinates the deroofing of public buildings and the selling of the roofing sheets. He also constituted himself as an authority that approves social events within the Local Government Area. This has made him attack and disrupt weddings, burials, etc., which he did not approve of.

“During the operation, General 2man and his gang opened fire on the Police tactical team. Though he was able to evade arrest, his second-in-command, ThankGod Uchechi aka, ‘Pastor SP,’ and his third-in-command, ‘Western King’ Okpo Emenike were fatally wounded.

“Several gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, and two loaded AK-47 rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the gang. Concerted efforts are in top gear to bring General 2man and his fleeing gang members to justice and put an end to his reign of terror.”

CP Disu, while commending his men for achieving such feats, reiterated his commitment to fighting crimes in the state.

He equally urged the public to feed the police with reliable information that could lead to arresting the fleeing suspects and other criminal elements in the State.