Crime: Police arrest 88 suspects in Edo in November

The Edo State Police Command said on Friday it arrested no fewer than 88 suspects in connection with various alleged crimes in November.

The Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin.

Giving the breakdown, Ogbadu said 20 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, 12 for murder, 10 for stealing and 12 for assault.

He also said five suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, three for unlawful possession of firearms, three for rape and four for false pretence.

He said: “The command also arrested two suspects for alleged burglary, six suspects for defilement, three suspects for attempted murder and five suspects for breach of public peace.

“One suspect was arrested for alleged forgery, another for house breaking and a third for store breaking respectively.”

Ogbadu, however, said the crime rate in the state had reduced, adding that the six suspects arrested for defilement had already been charged to court.

“There is need for timely legal action and advice on the issue of defilement because it is becoming rampant and very worrisome in the country,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police said the command had recorded success in the fight against crime, majorly due to its preventive measures.

He said prevention was cheaper and safer, adding: “So, we try to prevent, where we cannot prevent, we investigate.

“We also work in collaboration with sister security agencies, Nigerian Army, Edo Security Network, vigilance groups and hunters.

“They are part of the command’s success story in the fight against crime.”

Ogbadu said the command had put in place strategy to ensure crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

NAN.